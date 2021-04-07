Handshake (HNS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.95 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Handshake has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $188.65 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,281.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,961.75 or 0.03485588 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.95 or 0.00385477 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $611.47 or 0.01086441 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.53 or 0.00457573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $236.96 or 0.00421031 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00031117 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00294405 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 367,415,616 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

