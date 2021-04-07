Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases Shares of 57,000 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Baidu by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 28,825 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 11,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $226.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.53. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.94 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BIDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

