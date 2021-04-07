Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $104.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to announce $104.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.51 million. Galapagos posted sales of $117.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year sales of $496.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $214.77 million to $645.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $564.26 million, with estimates ranging from $218.41 million to $780.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Galapagos.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLPG shares. Bank of America upgraded Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.08.

Shares of GLPG opened at $78.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.57. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $74.51 and a 52-week high of $233.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter worth about $6,929,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Galapagos by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Galapagos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Galapagos by 647.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after buying an additional 73,460 shares during the period. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, and psoriatic arthritis.

