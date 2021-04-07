$670,000.00 in Sales Expected for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to announce sales of $670,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.06 million and the lowest is $130,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $8.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $222.59 million, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $655.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INO. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In related news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $42,248.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,593.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $65,730.00. Insiders sold a total of 268,140 shares of company stock worth $3,616,903 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INO opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $33.79. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

