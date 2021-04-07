Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to announce $22.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.14 million. Sharps Compliance posted sales of $10.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 116.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year sales of $77.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.22 million to $89.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $79.52 million, with estimates ranging from $70.80 million to $91.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMED. Barrington Research upped their price target on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

NASDAQ SMED opened at $13.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.17. Sharps Compliance has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08.

In other news, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $216,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 866,182 shares in the company, valued at $10,879,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 850,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,231,369.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMED. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 91.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 21,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 172.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 27,072 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

