The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.20.

The Pennant Group stock opened at $44.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.28 and a beta of 2.83. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $69.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $107.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 22,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $1,213,544.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,805,484.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $2,362,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,511,327.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,890. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 86.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 119,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 55,211 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,888 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $764,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the third quarter worth $605,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

