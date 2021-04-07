Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

Gentex has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Gentex has a payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gentex to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Shares of GNTX opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. Gentex has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $224,091.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,941,064.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $58,690.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,402.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,926 shares of company stock worth $1,559,307 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GNTX. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

