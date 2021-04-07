Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,311,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 391,313 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.16% of Twitter worth $71,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.76.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TWTR. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.91.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,445 shares of company stock worth $4,529,072 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.