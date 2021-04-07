Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 408 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $168.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.58. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

