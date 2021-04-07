Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 6,738.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYU opened at $104.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.58. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a one year low of $85.50 and a one year high of $106.94.

