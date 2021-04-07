Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Increases Dividend to $0.88 Per Share

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Darden Restaurants has decreased its dividend by 63.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Darden Restaurants has a dividend payout ratio of 89.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Darden Restaurants to earn $6.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

DRI stock opened at $144.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of -150.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.18. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $149.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,211.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,010.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,054 shares of company stock valued at $18,048,783 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Argus boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

