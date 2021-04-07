Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $223,000 Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,852 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 628.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,883,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,653,000 after buying an additional 1,625,098 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 484.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 592,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 490,789 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 487,010 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 198,984 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of BP by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 433,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of BP by 960.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 397,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 359,843 shares in the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP stock opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $48.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 42.03%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BP. Morgan Stanley cut BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.69.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

