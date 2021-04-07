Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 93.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96,164 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3,502.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35,020 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDX opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.90. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.