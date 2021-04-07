7,629 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,188,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ServiceNow by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,241,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 257,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.41.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $509.08 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.24 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The stock has a market cap of $99.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total value of $41,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,570,853 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

