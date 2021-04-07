B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Shares in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,076 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in MasTec by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

NYSE MTZ opened at $97.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $99.99.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38. Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,906 shares of company stock worth $9,787,688 over the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.