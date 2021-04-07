Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

PDD stock opened at $148.13 on Wednesday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.56 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.91 and its 200-day moving average is $140.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.66 billion, a PE ratio of -162.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDD. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.05.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

