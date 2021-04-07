Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,400 Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of PDD opened at $148.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $181.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.78 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.91 and a 200 day moving average of $140.61. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.56 and a 12 month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDD. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.05.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

