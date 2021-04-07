FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $55.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average of $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 111.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

