Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $266,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,995,000 after buying an additional 8,848,364 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,597 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 750.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,034,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,641,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 334.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average is $14.26.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.59.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

