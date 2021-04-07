10,955 Shares in ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM) Bought by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned approximately 1.83% of ProShares Ultra Basic Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Basic Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $812,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Basic Materials alerts:

Shares of ProShares Ultra Basic Materials stock opened at $91.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.30 and a 200-day moving average of $71.42. ProShares Ultra Basic Materials has a 1-year low of $31.29 and a 1-year high of $93.14.

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. Component companies are involved in the production of aluminum, steel, non-ferrous metals, commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals, forest products, paper products, as well as the mining of precious metals and coal.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Basic Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Basic Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.