FormulaFolio Investments LLC Takes $796,000 Position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 1.33% of Cambria Global Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 566,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 14,003 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GMOM opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20. Cambria Global Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $29.67.

