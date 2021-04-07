Shoprite Holdings Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.27 (OTCMKTS:SRGHY)

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.266 per share on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRGHY opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. Shoprite has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $11.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SRGHY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Shoprite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Shoprite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shoprite from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and other African countries. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, bedding, loose carpeting, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

