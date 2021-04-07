Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) were down 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 6,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 17,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKBEF shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Pipestone Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pipestone Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pipestone Energy from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Pipestone Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Pipestone Energy alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74.

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Pipestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pipestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.