NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Shares Up 3.7%

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF)’s share price shot up 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.07 and last traded at $32.07. 110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Get NIBE Industrier AB (publ) alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.43.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, Australia, Asia, and internationally.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.