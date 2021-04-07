UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.3625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

UDR has raised its dividend payment by 16.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. UDR has a dividend payout ratio of 3,625.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect UDR to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.1%.

UDR stock opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. UDR has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.59. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UDR will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.08.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

