TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) to Issue GBX 2 Dividend

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:TCAP opened at GBX 248.65 ($3.25) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.32. TP ICAP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 184.50 ($2.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 377.40 ($4.93). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 243.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 229.55. The company has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on TCAP shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 256 ($3.34) price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Shore Capital downgraded shares of TP ICAP Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

