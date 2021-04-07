Emerald Health Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Trading Up 11.8%

Shares of Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) were up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 356,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 749,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19.

About Emerald Health Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:EMHTF)

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis for medical purpose in Canada. The company is also involved in developing natural health products. It offers dried cannabis strains, pre-rolls, and cannabis oil products to its medical patients. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015.

