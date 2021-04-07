Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LNN stock opened at $171.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $81.13 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

In other news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $148,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

