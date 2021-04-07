extraDNA (XDNA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, extraDNA has traded up 34.6% against the US dollar. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. extraDNA has a market cap of $1.34 million and $229,943.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,878.67 or 0.99727651 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00034110 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010602 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $248.88 or 0.00444189 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.25 or 0.00318127 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.72 or 0.00788352 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00092415 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003742 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,000,000 coins. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XDNAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.