Zacks: Brokerages Expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to Post $2.16 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the highest is $2.21. Universal Health Services posted earnings of $1.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year earnings of $10.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.24 to $11.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $13.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion.

UHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Universal Health Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $185,282,000 after acquiring an additional 24,289 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $11,415,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,140,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,219,000 after buying an additional 36,291 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UHS opened at $137.02 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $86.64 and a fifty-two week high of $143.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.19 and a 200-day moving average of $127.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.01%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Health Services (UHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.