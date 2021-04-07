Zacks: Brokerages Expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to Post $2.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the highest is $2.21. Universal Health Services posted earnings of $1.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year earnings of $10.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.24 to $11.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $13.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion.

UHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Universal Health Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $185,282,000 after acquiring an additional 24,289 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $11,415,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,140,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,219,000 after buying an additional 36,291 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UHS opened at $137.02 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $86.64 and a fifty-two week high of $143.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.19 and a 200-day moving average of $127.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.01%.

Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

