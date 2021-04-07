Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Trading Down 2.4%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF)’s share price dropped 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 8,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

CFWFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from $5.65 to $5.85 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.