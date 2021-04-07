BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.77 and last traded at $69.73. Approximately 4,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 4,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.61 and a 200 day moving average of $62.43.

About BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY)

There is no company description available for BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.