Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Shares Up 8.2%

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) shares shot up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.63. 336,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 152,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPPMF. TD Securities increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC increased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.50 to $2.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Copper Mountain Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.93.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.42 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CPPMF)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

