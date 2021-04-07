Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New $4.63 Million Investment in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 385,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,628,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SABR. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sabre by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sabre by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 79,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sabre by 9.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sabre by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 572,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Sabre by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 115,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SABR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

