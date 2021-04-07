Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 398,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.63% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Get CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 16,024,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $180,280,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CFII stock opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $13.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18.

About CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on industries, including the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.