Raymond James Lowers American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) to Market Perform

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

AMNB opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. American National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $368.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.09.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.92 million. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. Equities analysts forecast that American National Bankshares will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in American National Bankshares by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 799,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares in the last quarter. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

