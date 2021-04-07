14,299 Shares in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Purchased by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021


FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 49,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 61,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 22,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HACK stock opened at $56.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.06. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $64.36.

