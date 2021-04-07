FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $875,000 Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $251,873,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $39,492,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,655,000 after buying an additional 934,140 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $19,778,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,972,000 after buying an additional 321,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.29. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $521.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

In other news, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $719,463.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,776.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $184,410.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,518 shares of company stock worth $1,088,635 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

