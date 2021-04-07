FormulaFolio Investments LLC Makes New $935,000 Investment in ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UGE. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $824,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $953,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods stock opened at $89.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.73 and its 200 day moving average is $76.28. ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $90.48.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

