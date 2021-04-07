FormulaFolio Investments LLC Takes Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in APi Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

