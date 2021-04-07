Virtu Financial LLC Buys 792 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in nCino by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 628,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,536,000 after purchasing an additional 254,458 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in nCino during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in nCino during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

In other nCino news, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 44,083 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $3,203,952.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $804,197.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,280,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 831,723 shares of company stock valued at $61,053,767 in the last quarter.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $72.36 on Wednesday. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.64 and a 200 day moving average of $74.70.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

