Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 5,964 Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 10,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $291,268.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,446.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $32,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 886,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,479,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,602. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTNX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.07.

Nutanix stock opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.42.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

