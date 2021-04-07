Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Entergy were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 5,432.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,009,000 after buying an additional 1,544,180 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,109,000 after buying an additional 1,299,992 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,057,000 after purchasing an additional 346,593 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,606,000 after purchasing an additional 325,941 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1,223.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 296,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,636,000 after purchasing an additional 274,409 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy stock opened at $101.90 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETR. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.58.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

