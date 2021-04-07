700 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $490.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $479.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.84. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.36 and a fifty-two week high of $547.47.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $3,283,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 657,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,877,925.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,704,630 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.57.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.