Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 1,500 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $75.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.06. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

