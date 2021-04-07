Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GNHAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Vifor Pharma stock opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. Vifor Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86.

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent to treat symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Invokana to treat diabetic kidney disease.

