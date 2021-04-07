Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Tronox were worth $11,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Tronox by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 471,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 235,017 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox in the fourth quarter worth $503,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter worth $2,890,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,169,000 after acquiring an additional 298,830 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 14,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $278,795.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,426. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $297,624.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,896.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,801 shares of company stock worth $898,745. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TROX opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.29 million. Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TROX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

