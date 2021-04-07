John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on April 30th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

HPF opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.59. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $21.33.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

