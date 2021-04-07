Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 519,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,298,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,138,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 653.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,387,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,268,000 after buying an additional 3,804,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,380,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,986,000 after buying an additional 1,440,184 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2,648.0% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,348,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,510,000 after buying an additional 1,299,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,013,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,974,000 after buying an additional 1,253,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $1,822,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $734,653.92. Insiders sold a total of 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQH. Citigroup increased their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

NYSE EQH opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.70. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $33.70.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.