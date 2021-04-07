Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $12.72 Million Investment in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,720,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000.

OTCMKTS:GHVIU opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34. Gores Holdings VI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the spatial data business with a focus on digitizing and indexing the built world. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

